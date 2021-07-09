Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 7.05% of The L.S. Starrett worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in The L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth $68,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $8.60 on Friday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter.

The L.S. Starrett Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.