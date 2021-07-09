Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after acquiring an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after acquiring an additional 328,943 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after acquiring an additional 911,597 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raven Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

