Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Albany International worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Albany International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

NYSE:AIN opened at $86.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

