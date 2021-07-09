Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and last traded at GBX 1,850 ($24.17). 211,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 470,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,855 ($24.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Gamesys Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,878 ($24.54) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,870.88. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

