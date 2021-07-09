Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 97,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 84,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

GRMN stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.09.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

