Gateley (LON:GTLY) Trading Up 0.9%

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93). 42,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 109,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.90).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Gateley alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.68. The stock has a market cap of £264.07 million and a P/E ratio of 21.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.