General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in General Mills by 66.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 10.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in General Mills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

