Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 233,874 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.07.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.
Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
