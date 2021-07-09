Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 233,874 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genetron by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,573 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Genetron in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

