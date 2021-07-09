Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 84.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 578,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $42.77 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

