Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNCA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of GNCA opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

