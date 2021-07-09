Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 91,149 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXO opened at $55.32 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

