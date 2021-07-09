Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,185,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,023 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,764 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

