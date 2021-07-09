Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Fisker worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 78.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after buying an additional 1,285,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 52.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 926,414 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,092,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,115,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fisker stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

