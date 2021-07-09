Geode Capital Management LLC Has $20.24 Million Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,496 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.18% of BRP Group worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BRP Group by 110.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 973.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE BRP opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

