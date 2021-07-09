Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

