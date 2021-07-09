Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 78,121 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of OFG Bancorp worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

