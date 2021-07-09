GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,009 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $4,804,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFL opened at $31.75 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.13.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

