Ghost Price Reaches $0.52 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Ghost has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $355,124.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00055027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.00903663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,805,758 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

