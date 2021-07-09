Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.44. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.