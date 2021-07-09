Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.51. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

