Gifto Market Cap Reaches $26.75 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Gifto has a total market cap of $26.75 million and $10.27 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.84 or 0.00903463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

