Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

