Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires 13,262 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $151,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.98. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,653. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,277,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,990 shares of company stock valued at $32,805,078. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.