Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $124.19 Million Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,896,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,080,193 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 6.29% of Infinera worth $124,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.