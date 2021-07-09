Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 78.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,094 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $69,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agora by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agora by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Agora by 10,760.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $23,680,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $48,894,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agora stock remained flat at $$35.91 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,409. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on API shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

