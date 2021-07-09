Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 167,594 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,594 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $105,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

