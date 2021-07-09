Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 19,526 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of DexCom worth $84,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in DexCom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in DexCom by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.18. 3,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.31.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

