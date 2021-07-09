Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 4,005 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up about 1.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.40% of Spotify Technology worth $193,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.29.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $259.01. 5,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.