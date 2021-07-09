GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,870 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).
GSK opened at GBX 1,438.60 ($18.80) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,380.61.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
