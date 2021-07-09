GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,870 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,438.60 ($18.80) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,380.61.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.