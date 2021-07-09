Glencore’s (GLNCY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Glencore from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

