Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,106,451 shares.The stock last traded at $29.37 and had previously closed at $29.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.85.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,519,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,103.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 44,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.