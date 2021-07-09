GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $525,067.76 and $183.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,584.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,172.77 or 0.06469627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.70 or 0.01499824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00401130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00151545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.13 or 0.00625685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00418209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00334334 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.