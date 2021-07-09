GNY Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, GNY has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. GNY has a market cap of $69.05 million and $114,874.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.41 or 0.00911301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005250 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.