Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $10.43

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.81. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 12,469 shares trading hands.

GOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

