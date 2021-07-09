GoldFund (GFUN) Hits Market Cap of $206,181.07

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $206,181.07 and $1,203.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006686 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000243 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 117.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001199 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.