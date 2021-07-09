Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $72,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF opened at $42.86 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.