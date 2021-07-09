Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.03% of Federal Signal worth $70,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $38.79 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

