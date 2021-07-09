Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $63.25 Million Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1,133.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986,500 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.92% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $63,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,730,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,205,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

