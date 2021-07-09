Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $69.40 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 4,927.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $69,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $413,250,670. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.35. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

