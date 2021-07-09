Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 193,473 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $64,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

