Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 19,742 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Arrow Electronics worth $65,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW opened at $110.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

