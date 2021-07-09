Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 35,944 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.73.

About Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.