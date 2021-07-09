Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Gap Up to $10.23

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $10.80. Gores Guggenheim shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 38,948 shares changing hands.

Gores Guggenheim Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

