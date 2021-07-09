Governors Lane LP Acquires New Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,280,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,019,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,573. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

