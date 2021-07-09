Governors Lane LP Buys New Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000. Governors Lane LP owned about 1.50% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,477. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

