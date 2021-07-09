Governors Lane LP Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at $3,960,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at $3,961,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at $2,970,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at $8,910,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at $7,425,000.

Forum Merger IV stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

