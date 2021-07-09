Governors Lane LP Makes New Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 539,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $26,292,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $25,950,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $25,950,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $13,338,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $12,975,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCB remained flat at $$10.19 during trading hours on Friday. 84,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,821. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

