Governors Lane LP Purchases New Holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 307,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,489,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000.

OTCMKTS SCLEU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 33,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,320. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

