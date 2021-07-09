Governors Lane LP Takes Position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,233,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,000. Governors Lane LP owned 3.22% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,098. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

