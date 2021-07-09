Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 950,000 Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 950,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,498. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.43.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

